Chesterfield man, 106, zips into the record books
A daredevil 106-year-old has travelled down a 1,312ft-long (400m) zip wire to raise money for charity.
The activity meant Jack Reynolds, from Hollingwood, near Chesterfield, has achieved his third Guinness World Record.
As well as being the oldest person to ride a zip wire, he is also the oldest to to ride a rollercoaster and get a tattoo.
06 Apr 2018
