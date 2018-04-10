What to say when someone loses a baby

Video

A mother whose son lived for just one day is encouraging those with a similar experience to talk about their loss more openly.

Blogger Nicola Gaskin gave birth to Winter Wolfe on 23 October 2015. He died the next day following a number of complications, including persistent pulmonary hypertension of the newborn (PPHN).

Ms Gaskin, from Derby, who has since given birth to her daughter, Raven, talks about what to say and what not to say to those who have lost a baby.