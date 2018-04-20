Towers still stand over region 20 years on
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Willington Power Station still towers 20 years after closing

Willington Power Station operated from 1959 until its closure in 1999 - but nearly 20 years on, the cooling towers still dominate the East Midlands' landscape.

But their future looks uncertain with owner Calon Energy hoping to convert the site, near Derby, into a gas-fired power station.

Cooling towers: Eyesores or sights for sore eyes?

  • 20 Apr 2018
Go to next video: Cooling tower demolition plans explained