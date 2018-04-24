'Without straws we can't have a drink'
Woman calls for government to rethink plastic straws policy

A woman with cerebral palsy has called for the government to consider the need of disabled people before bringing in a ban on plastic straws.

Ellie Simpson, from Chesterfield, who set up her own charity, said politicians had not given proper consideration to people with disabilities who rely on plastic over other alternatives.

The government has started a consultation ahead of a proposed ban on plastic straws.

