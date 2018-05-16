Video

An RAF Typhoon performed a flypast over Derwent and Eyebrook reservoirs to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the Dambusters raid.

A Lancaster bomber, from the Battle of Britain Memorial Flight, was due to mark the occasion but was grounded because of high winds.

The RAF jet took off from RAF Coningsby, in Lincolnshire, flying over the reservoirs in Derbyshire and Leicestershire where the original Lancaster crews practised their daring raid in the 1940s.

Crowds of people gathered to witness the spectacle although there was confusion over whether a fly-past would go ahead or not.