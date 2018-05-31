Media player
Otter and cub filmed in the Peak District
The University of Sheffield has released footage showing what they believe is evidence otters are breeding in the Peak District.
The researchers said the video shows a cub copying its mother's behaviour and sniffing for droppings left by other otters.
The recovery of the mammals has been slow in the north of England and so scientists are "delighted" by the sighting.
