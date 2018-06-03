Churchgoers to help tackle slavery
Churchgoers help stop modern slavery at car washes

Churchgoers are being asked to help tackle criminals involved in modern slavery.

They are asked to report signs of slavery at car washes, using a new mobile phone app.

The campaign is being led by the Church of England with the support of the Catholic Church and the National Crime Agency.

