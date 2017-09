Video

A Devon sheep farmer has set up a breeding scheme to encourage more would-be farmers into the industry.

Mike Tewson from Ipplepen gives farmers 100 ewes, but rather than paying up to £15,000 for them they will repay him over a four-year period with 50 lambs a year.

The farmers can them keep the remainder of the New Zealand-bred Highlander lambs to increase their own flock.