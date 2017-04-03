Dog breaks skipping world record
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Devon dog sets skipping world record

A skipping Jack Russell and her owner have set a new world record.

Eight-year-old Jessica and her owner Rachael Grylls, from Lewdown in Devon, clocked up 59 skips in one minute.

More on Jessica the Jack Russell and her owner, and other Devon news

  • 03 Apr 2017