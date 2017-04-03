Media player
Devon dog sets skipping world record
A skipping Jack Russell and her owner have set a new world record.
Eight-year-old Jessica and her owner Rachael Grylls, from Lewdown in Devon, clocked up 59 skips in one minute.
03 Apr 2017
