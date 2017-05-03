Video

How an eight-month-old police dog puppy is helping build a young disabled girl's confidence.

A very special bond has grown between a girl born with no legs and one arm and an eight-month-old police dog puppy.

When eight-year-old Marina Pritchard was born, her arms and legs did not develop properly.

But since her parents, who are puppy walkers, took charge of Tag her enthusiasm for life has blossomed.

Her family say Tag appears to understand her disabilities and is incredibly gentle with her.