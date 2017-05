Video

A David Bowie superfan who saw him in concert 12 times is finally getting up close and personal with her idol.

Debbie Pagel, from Paignton, Devon, met sculptor Andrew Sinclair who has made the statue to go on display in Aylesbury, Buckinghamshire, where Bowie unveiled his Ziggy Stardust character and two albums.

It was funded by an online fundraiser that received more than £110,000 in donations.