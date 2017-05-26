Damon Smith Tube bomb mum: 'My son is not a terrorist'

Video

The mother of a man who left a bomb on a Tube train has said her son "is not a terrorist".

Damon Smith, now 20, has been jailed for 15 years after being found guilty of possessing an explosive substance with intent to endanger life.

A rucksack packed with explosives was left on a Jubilee line train last October, but did not go off.

His mother Antonitza Smith, from Newton Abbot, blamed his Asperger's syndrome for his actions and said her son was "just a vulnerable little boy".