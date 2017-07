Video

Garth Wright joined the Territorial Army in 1939. England was at peace, and he was tempted by the offer of £5 a year and a new pair of boots.

A few months later, aged just 20, he found himself trapped on a French beach, the English Channel at his back, the German army closing in on all sides.

Mr Wright was just one of more than 300,000 men who were rescued from Dunkirk.