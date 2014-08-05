The Black Farmer backs race row MP Anne Marie Morris

Black Farmer backs racial language row MP Anne Marie Morris
A black businessman says he feels sorry for the Newton Abbot MP Anne Marie Morris who has been suspended from the Conservative Party after using a racist expression.

Wilfred Emmanuel-Jones, better known as sausage maker The Black Farmer, believes Mrs Morris has been unfairly vilified for her choice of language, something which she has since apologised for.

Mr Emmanuel-Jones, a Conservative supporter, has a farm in Devon.

