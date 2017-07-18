First reference to Pride and Prejudice

Video

A rarely displayed letter by Jane Austen containing the first known reference to the novel Pride and Prejudice has gone on show at Torquay museum.

Writing to Cassandra Austen in 1799 the author says: "I do not wonder at your wanting to read 'First Impressions' again, so seldom as you have gone through it, and that so long ago."

The letter was acquired by Hester Pengelly, daughter of one of the founders of Torquay Museum, William Pengelly.

The letter is on display for a week to mark the 200th anniversary of the writer's death.