Video
'Surgeon had no consent for my son's genital op'
The mother of a boy whose genitals were operated on without consent said the surgeon is "not trustworthy".
Surg Cdr Anthony Lambert OBE admitted carrying out the procedure on a 12-year-old boy during an unrelated hernia operation at Derriford Hospital in Plymouth, Devon.
Cdr Lambert, who will no longer perform non-emergency operations on children, has apologised along with Plymouth Hospitals NHS Trust.
The family's lawyer Andrew Hannam, partner at Enable Law, said the boy was "devastated".
-
10 Aug 2017
- From the section Devon