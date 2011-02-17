Devon worker's crushed hand is sewn in stomach

Video

Surgeons saved a worker's hand which had been crushed in an industrial mangle by sewing it inside a "pocket" in his stomach for three weeks.

Anthony Seward, 23, got his hand trapped at Heathcoat Fabrics in Tiverton, Devon, in August 2016.

Exeter magistrates heard that a broken barrier guard had not been replaced.

Heathcoat admitted a health and safety offence and was fined £300,000. The firm told the court the accident was "a complete tragedy".

Warning: This story contains graphic images that some readers may find upsetting.