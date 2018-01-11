Video

A butcher who became trapped in his walk-in freezer managed to save his own bacon by using a frozen black pudding as a battering ram.

Chris McCabe, 70, thought his goose was cooked when the freezer door in his shop in Totnes, Devon, blew shut behind him.

Fearing he would meat his maker in temperatures of -20C (-4F), and with the door-release button frozen shut, he said he managed de-liver a telling blow with the oversize sausage.

Mr McCabe said: "No-one could hear me banging. Black pudding saved my life."