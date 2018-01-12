Biker filmed himself doing 109mph on country road

Video

Two motorcyclists have been handed suspended sentences after footage showed them driving at 118mph.

Nicholas Pannell, 30, of Stenlake Terrace, Plymouth and Joshua Illingworth, 29, of Venford Close, Galmpton pleaded guilty to dangerous driving at a previous hearing.

They were caught doing 118mph (189 kmh) in a 60mph (96kmh) limit, Plymouth Crown Court heard.

They were both given eight-month jail sentences, suspended for two years.