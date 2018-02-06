Take a tour of Dartmoor - in sound
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Radio station to play 'the sounds of Dartmoor'

A radio station which will broadcast the sounds of Dartmoor has been given a licence.

Organisers Lucinda Guy and Tony Whitehead hope to bring people in the Dartmoor and Torbay area a "continuous collage" of nature sounds, oral history and local stories.

  • 06 Feb 2018
  • From the section Devon