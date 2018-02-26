Video

Medical staff are teaming up with vets and farmers in the South West of England in a bid to tackle the threat from superbugs.

They are trying to reduce the amount of antibiotics prescribed to both humans and farm animals - it is one of the first parts of the UK to have such a co-ordinated approach.

About half of all antibiotics are prescribed for animals. Reducing their use on farms by keeping animals healthy can help slow down the development of superbugs resistant to antibiotics.