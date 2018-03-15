Media player
The Devon teenager going full-time on the funicular
Eighteen-year-old Jacob Salmon has become a full-time driver on a funicular railway.
He works on the water-powered funicular railway which connects Lynton and Lynmouth on the north Devon coast.
15 Mar 2018
