Plans for a self-build dream home came to a halt for the Morfey family when one of their children was diagnosed with leukaemia.

Chris and Tara Morfey, from Yealmpton near Plymouth, also have two sons with cerebral palsy.

So when DIY SOS heard about their plight, their dream finally came true.

The full programme will be broadcast on BBC One later this year.

