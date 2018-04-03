Toaster made from a dead rabbit
Toaster made from a dead rabbit in Plymouth

A former design student and taxidermist has made a toaster using a dead rabbit.

Jack Devaney, 22, from Plymouth has previously made other items using dead animals, including a toothbrush holder from a rat.

He says all the dead animals are sourced ethically from pet shops and pest controllers.

The toaster is fully functional but designed for ornamental use only.

