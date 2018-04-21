Nuclear sub breaks ice at North Pole
Video

Nuclear sub HMS Trenchant breaks ice at North Pole

HMS Trenchant has been on exercise in the North Pole with two US submarines.

The aim was to test the vessel and the crew in the harshest of conditions while simulating attacks against other submarines.

Cdr David Burrell said it was an a "excellent and very well conducted" exercise and he "couldn't be more proud" of the crew of the Plymouth-based submarine.

