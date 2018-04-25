A grieving mother's endless walk
Walking 'helps mother survive' death of daughter

Natalia Spencer wants to raise £1m for the hospital where her daughter died of a rare condition, Hemophagocytic lymphohistiocytosis, (HLH) in 2015.

She previously walked around the entire British coast and is now walking around the south west and south Wales in aid of Bristol Children's Hospital.

  • 25 Apr 2018