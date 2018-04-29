Parking fail leaves car on ticket machine

Video

People in a Devon town were shocked when they found a car resting on top of a ticket machine.

The driver of the fast food delivery vehicle had "lost control while reversing" in Dawlish on Friday evening.

Nobody was hurt "with the exception of the driver who sustained extensive bruising to his ego", the owner of Oz's Pizza and Kebab House said.

A man nearby can be heard saying "only in Dawlish" as he looks at the car.