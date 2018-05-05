Divorce paid for my yurt home
Off-grid Devon couple swap house for yurt living

What is it like to go off-grid and live in a yurt?

Lisa Pugh and Marc Biddle, who switched from bricks and mortar to the Mongolian style tents three years ago, have the answer.

They've turn a 12-acre section of Devon woodland into their permanent home, as well as a conservation and woodland business.

Video Journalist: Jonathan Morris

  
