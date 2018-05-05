Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Off-grid Devon couple swap house for yurt living
What is it like to go off-grid and live in a yurt?
Lisa Pugh and Marc Biddle, who switched from bricks and mortar to the Mongolian style tents three years ago, have the answer.
They've turn a 12-acre section of Devon woodland into their permanent home, as well as a conservation and woodland business.
Video Journalist: Jonathan Morris
-
05 May 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttp://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-england-devon-43967623/off-grid-devon-couple-swap-house-for-yurt-livingRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window