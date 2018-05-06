Plane makes emergency beach landing

Media player
Video
Light aircraft makes emergency landing on Devon beach
A vintage light aircraft has made an emergency landing on a beach after its engine failed.
Pilot Zac Rockey was praised for safely navigating onto the sand at Jacobs Ladder, Devon, which backs onto a tall steep cliff.
Beer Coastguard said he probably saved the lives of himself and his passenger.
No-one was hurt.
06 May 2018
