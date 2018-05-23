Why Emily is a part-time geisha
Devon woman Emily Rogers is a part-time geisha

For five years Emily Rogers from Totnes in Devon has been following geisha traditions.

Ms Rogers, who calls herself Hachiko, also plays the Shamisen instrument at a Japanese restaurant, whose owner has praised her passion.

