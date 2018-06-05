Video

A Devon town has turned its traditional red phone box into a tiny nightclub - complete with a music system, glitter ball and lighting.

Instead of making phone calls, the kiosk in Fore Street, Kingsbridge, plays records like Blondie's Hanging On The Telephone and Telephone Line by Electric Light Orchestra.

The 8ft 3in (2.5m) tall box became the 5,000th to be adopted from BT when Kingsbridge Town Council took ownership of it.

Music fans can now listen to records by paying £1 to use a dial-a-disc type record system, with all proceeds donated to Kingsbridge-based charity @115.

