Dorset Police enquiry desks could close
Cutting the opening hours of police stations across Dorset could save around £500,000, the force has claimed.
A savings review also proposes withdrawing some officers from manning front counters at stations.
Chief Constable Debbie Simpson stressed "no final decisions" had been made about front desk staffing.
Dorset's Police Federation chairman Clive Chamberlain fears people in rural areas will suffer if their services are cut.
07 Oct 2013
