Farm slurry tank death 'accidental'

The death of a worker who tried to fix an anaerobic biodigester on a Dorset farm was accidental, a jury has found.

Matthew Pitt, 29, was overcome by fumes while working on the giant tank of slurry and farming waste at Lowbrook Farm, Belchalwell, in 2009.

He was taken to hospital but never regained consciousness.

The inquest at Bournemouth Town Hall heard he may have removed his mask and was poisoned by hydrogen sulphide gas.