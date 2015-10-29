Video
Paul Gascoigne admits harassing ex-girlfriend
Former England footballer Paul Gascoigne has pleaded guilty to harassment of his former girlfriend and assaulting a photographer.
The 48-year-old entered guilty pleas at Bournemouth Magistrates' Court to the charges of harassment of Amanda Thomas and assault by beating of the photographer and damaging his glasses, worth £200.
The court heard Gascoigne posted a series of abusive Twitter messages about Miss Thomas.
