Paul Gascoigne admits harassing ex-girlfriend

Former England footballer Paul Gascoigne has pleaded guilty to harassment of his former girlfriend and assaulting a photographer.

The 48-year-old entered guilty pleas at Bournemouth Magistrates' Court to the charges of harassment of Amanda Thomas and assault by beating of the photographer and damaging his glasses, worth £200.

The court heard Gascoigne posted a series of abusive Twitter messages about Miss Thomas.

