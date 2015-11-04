Fire destroys NEP Visions TV company building in Bracknell

Video

A fire has destroyed a building housing a TV company on an industrial estate in Berkshire.

The blaze broke out at TV production company NEP Visions Ltd at the Western Industrial Estate in Bracknell, shortly after 22:00 GMT on Tuesday.

Paul Jacques, of Royal Berkshire Fire and Rescue Service said, staff at the company had tried to fight the fire when it initially broke out.

Thames Valley Police said no injuries had been reported.