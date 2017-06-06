Sir Thomas Fowell Buxton monument revealed in Weymouth

Video

Sir Thomas Fowell Buxton was a driving force behind the abolition of slavery in the 1800s.

Now the people of Weymouth in Dorset have paid tribute to the campaigner with a monument being erected in his memory.

The monument, which cost £90,000, was carved by Weymouth College stonemasonry students.

Sir Buxton was a former MP for Weymouth and led the way to getting slavery abolished across the British Empire in 1833.

There are also memorials to him in London, Jamaica and Sierra Leone.