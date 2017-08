Video

Queen scallops have been caught on camera "flapping" their shells in Lyme Bay, Dorset.

Researchers from Plymouth University spent almost a decade monitoring the recovery rates of scallops and other species since a ban on dredging came into force in 2008.

Dr Emma Sheehan said: "We've never seen so many queen scallops in that density... There were really large areas of them and they just go on and on."