Trapped Weymouth Jurassic Tower passenger describes ordeal

A man who was one of 13 people who got trapped up a 53m-high (174ft) viewing tower for more than seven hours has described his ordeal.

Peter Hyre was one of the group, which included an 11-week-old baby, who had to be rescued by helicopter from the Jurassic Skyline in Weymouth, Dorset.

They became trapped in the attraction's capsule after it broke down as it descended from its summit, on Tuesday.