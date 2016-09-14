Fourteen people rescued from 174ft Skyline Tower in Weymouth
People airlifted off Weymouth's Jurassic Skyline Tower

Fourteen people, including a baby, had to be rescued by helicopter after becoming trapped for hours in Weymouth's Jurassic Skyline tower.

The doughnut-shaped seafront observation capsule became stuck as it was descending from its 174ft (53m) summit, on Tuesday afternoon.

A coastguard rescue helicopter had to be called in and was used to winch the 13 visitors and a member of staff off the tower after engineers' efforts to release the gondola failed.

