People airlifted off Weymouth's Jurassic Skyline Tower
Fourteen people, including a baby, had to be rescued by helicopter after becoming trapped for hours in Weymouth's Jurassic Skyline tower.
The doughnut-shaped seafront observation capsule became stuck as it was descending from its 174ft (53m) summit, on Tuesday afternoon.
A coastguard rescue helicopter had to be called in and was used to winch the 13 visitors and a member of staff off the tower after engineers' efforts to release the gondola failed.
06 Sep 2017
