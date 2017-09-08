'World's biggest' confetti cannon opens Bestival in Dorset

Video

Radio 1 DJ Annie Mac launched the "world's biggest" confetti cannon during a live Radio 1 broadcast at Bestival in Dorset on Thursday night.

The cannon is six metres-long (20ft) and fires confetti 30m (98ft) into the air. It holds 400,000 pieces of confetti, each one measuring 55mm by 15mm (2.2in by 0.6in), which can take up to five minutes to reach the ground.

High winds meant the majority of the confetti from the first firing was blown across the Lulworth Castle site.