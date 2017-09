Video

Diving enthusiasts have produced a 3D scan of a World War Two fighter plane which crashed off the Dorset coast on 7 May 1944.

The scan shows engine parts and debris of the US Air Force P47-D Thunderbolt scattered on the seabed, 25m (80ft) below the surface of Weymouth Bay.

The pilot is known to have been rescued but the team is now trying to find out more about the crash and his identity.