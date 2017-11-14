'Hope' missing teen Gaia is alive

Video
Gaia Pope: Police 'remain hopeful' missing teenager is alive
Police searching for missing teenager Gaia Pope say they "remain hopeful" she is still alive.
A 71-year-old woman, from Swanage, arrested on suspicion of murdering the 19-year-old from Langton Matravers, Dorset, has been released while inquiries continue.
A 19-year-old Swanage man, who was also arrested, remains in custody.
Det Supt Int Paul Kessler, of Dorset Police, said it is thought she is "somewhere in the Swanage area".
14 Nov 2017
