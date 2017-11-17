Gaia search continues on coastline

Video

Helicopter footage shows the extensive searches being carried out for missing teenager Gaia Pope.

Miss Pope, 19, went missing from Swanage on 7 November. On Thursday, a member of the public found women's clothes on land near the coast path which have been confirmed as matching what she was believed to have been wearing the day she went missing.

Specialist search teams have focussed their efforts on land nearby while police marine boats have been patrolling the sea at the foot of the cliffs.