Bournemouth buskers face possible ban
Buskers could be banned from Bournemouth town centre after noise complaints from businesses.

The council is looking to introduce a Public Space Protection Order that gives officials powers to move buskers on and, in some cases, issue fines.

  • 06 Dec 2017
