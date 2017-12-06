Media player
Bournemouth buskers face ban after noise complaints
Buskers could be banned from Bournemouth town centre after noise complaints from businesses.
The council is looking to introduce a Public Space Protection Order that gives officials powers to move buskers on and, in some cases, issue fines.
06 Dec 2017
