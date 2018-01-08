Police left murdered woman without phone

Video

A woman who was murdered by her ex-lover was left without means of calling for help because police had seized her phone days earlier, a report has said.

Katrina O'Hara's mobile was taken to investigate her report of domestic abuse, eight days before Stuart Thomas stabbed her to death in January 2016.

She was left "afraid and vulnerable", a report by the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) found.

It said domestic abuse victims should always have a means of communication.