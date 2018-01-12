Warnings over 'dental tourism'

Video

A Dorset man has warned others to carry out more research before they travel overseas for dental treatment.

Pradip Pandya travelled from Wimborne, Dorset, to India for implant surgery two years ago.

He saved £20,000 on his treatment but had complications on his return to the UK that meant he has had to have further procedures.

NHS Choices advises patients to properly research overseas treatment and to ensure that any paperwork they receive is in English.