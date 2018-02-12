'Fat letter made me lose my confidence'

Video

A schoolgirl says she lost her confidence and passion for sport after receiving a so-called "fat letter".

Daisy, 11, from Christchurch in Dorset, received a Public Health England letter saying she was overweight after being weighed at school.

Children are measured and weighed for their body mass index (BMI) in Reception class and in Year 6, under the government's National Child Measurement Programme.

Daisy's mother Gill Jarvis says she was not aware her daughter would be weighed but did not want to keep the results a secret from her.

