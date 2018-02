Video

After 112 years at London's Natural History Museum, Dippy the dinosaur has started a UK tour with the first stop in Dorset.

The 70ft-long (21m) replica of a diplodocus has 292 bones.

It only just squeezed into Dorset County Museum in Dorchester, with just 4in (10cm) to spare.

The tour, which ends in late 2020, will also take in Birmingham, Belfast, Glasgow, Newcastle, Cardiff, Rochdale and Norwich.