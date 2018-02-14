Tai Chi study could help dementia
A new project by Bournemouth University is looking into the benefits of the Chinese martial art Tai Chi for people living with dementia.

Following a successful pilot in 2016, researchers now hope a larger study will prove the exercise can slow the condition down.

Tai Chi combines deep breathing and relaxation with flowing repetitive movements.

Participants will take part in a 20-week course that is taking place across Hampshire and Dorset.

