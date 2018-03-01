Snow canoeing in Dorset
Men spotted 'snow canoeing' in Bere Regis

Two men have been spotted "snow canoeing" in rural Dorset.

A BBC cameraman filmed the pair as they were towed by a 4x4 through the streets of Bere Regis.

  01 Mar 2018
